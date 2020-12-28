Location of Sydney’s next prison slammed as ‘insanity’

A Western Sydney suburb has been identified as the likely site for Sydney’s next jail.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Camellia is being considered by the government as the most likely site in Greater Sydney to house about 1000 inmates.

The industrial zone is situated on the banks of the Parramatta River.

“A jail with waterfront views, sounds pretty stupid to me,” Joe Hildebrand said.

Labor spokesperson for Parramatta Daniel Mookhey told Joe it’s a shocking development.

“There’s been no consultation. The community has no idea this is being considered.

“I think that the people of Western Sydney deserve a straight answer from the government.”

