2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Let me say this’: Ben Fordham’s message to Kevin Rudd

7 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Kevin Rudd
Article image for ‘Let me say this’: Ben Fordham’s message to Kevin Rudd

Pfizer has agreed to deliver additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to Australia – a decision Kevin Rudd claims he accelerated.

In a leaked letter to Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Mr Rudd said he spoke to Pfizer in his “private capacity as an Australian citizen who cares for his country’s wellbeing”.

“Let me say this to Kevin Rudd,” Ben Fordham said, “because I know you receive an alert every time we mention your name.”

Press PLAY below to hear Ben’s message

 

Image: Getty/ Sam Mooy

Ben Fordham
NewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873