‘Let me say this’: Ben Fordham’s message to Kevin Rudd

Pfizer has agreed to deliver additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to Australia – a decision Kevin Rudd claims he accelerated.

In a leaked letter to Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Mr Rudd said he spoke to Pfizer in his “private capacity as an Australian citizen who cares for his country’s wellbeing”.

“Let me say this to Kevin Rudd,” Ben Fordham said, “because I know you receive an alert every time we mention your name.”

Image: Getty/ Sam Mooy