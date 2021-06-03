Legendary actors explain trick to fusing Australian and American quirks

Australian actors John Bell and Linda Cropper have shared the key to acting out an American-created play.

The actors take to the stage in the Sydney Theatre Company’s Grand Horizons, an American play adapted to the Australian setting.

John told Deborah Knight a lot of changes were made.

“We actually did a couple of runs of the play with an American accent.

“It just heightened the stakes a bit and made us a bit more brash maybe, a bit more confrontational, than Australians tend to be.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview