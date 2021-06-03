2GB
Legendary actors explain trick to fusing Australian and American quirks

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
John BellLinda CropperSydney Theatre CompanyTheatre
Article image for Legendary actors explain trick to fusing Australian and American quirks

Australian actors John Bell and Linda Cropper have shared the key to acting out an American-created play.

The actors take to the stage in the Sydney Theatre Company’s Grand Horizons, an American play adapted to the Australian setting.

 

John told Deborah Knight a lot of changes were made.

“We actually did a couple of runs of the play with an American accent.

“It just heightened the stakes a bit and made us a bit more brash maybe, a bit more confrontational, than Australians tend to be.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Deborah Knight
LifestyleNews
