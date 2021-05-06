2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Labor’s diversity hypocrisy exposed by Matthew Mason-Cox ‘treachery’

4 hours ago
Ray Hadley
David ElliottNSW parliament
Article image for Labor’s diversity hypocrisy exposed by Matthew Mason-Cox ‘treachery’

The NSW Liberal Party have cut ties with Upper House President Matthew Mason-Cox after his opportunistic seizure of Natasha Maclaren-Jones’ position.

Mr Mason-Cox won the presidency but was immediately ousted from the party for opposing the incumbent Liberal, who was hand-picked by the Premier.

Police Minister David Elliott was livid over the “act of treachery”.

“The Labor Party and the Greens, who backed this bloke in, have blood on their hands,” he told Ray Hadley.

“They’re the ones that carry on about gender equality and diversity in politics, and then they’ve just put a white conservative bloke in there for no other reason but to just screw over Natasha.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full story

Image: Getty Images/Jenny Evans, NSW Parliament webcam

Ray Hadley
NewsNSWPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873