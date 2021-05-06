Labor’s diversity hypocrisy exposed by Matthew Mason-Cox ‘treachery’

The NSW Liberal Party have cut ties with Upper House President Matthew Mason-Cox after his opportunistic seizure of Natasha Maclaren-Jones’ position.

Mr Mason-Cox won the presidency but was immediately ousted from the party for opposing the incumbent Liberal, who was hand-picked by the Premier.

Police Minister David Elliott was livid over the “act of treachery”.

“The Labor Party and the Greens, who backed this bloke in, have blood on their hands,” he told Ray Hadley.

“They’re the ones that carry on about gender equality and diversity in politics, and then they’ve just put a white conservative bloke in there for no other reason but to just screw over Natasha.”

Image: Getty Images/Jenny Evans, NSW Parliament webcam