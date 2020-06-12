2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Labor MP denounces colleagues who attended protests

6 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Angus TaylorJoel FitzgibbonprotestsQuestion Time

Shadow agriculture minister Joel Fitzgibbon says it was a “mistake” for fellow Labor MPs to attend anti-racism rallies last weekend.

Three Labor MPs – Queensland’s Graham Perrett and Anika Wells, and the Northern Territory’s Warren Snowdon – and NT Senator Malarndirri McCarthy were tested for COVID-19 as a precaution after attending Black Lives Matter protests.

All four politicians returned negative results.

“Joel, do you think that your colleagues who went along to this protest … [did] the wrong thing here?” Deborah Knight asked Mr Fitzgibbon.

“Well I understand the cause Deb, but I thought it was wrong for the organisers to proceed,” he diplomatically responded.

“I think it was a mistake, both to hold the protest and … for people to attend.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full segment

Deborah Knight
AustraliaNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873