2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Joel Fitzgibbon says ‘Labor brand is in trouble’ after byelection result

14 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Joel FitzgibbonUpper Hunter by-election
Article image for Joel Fitzgibbon says ‘Labor brand is in trouble’ after byelection result

Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon has declared the significant loss in the Upper Hunter byelection a “wake-up call”.

Labor has conceded to the Nationals’ Dave Layzell after the Nationals defied expectations of a swing against the government in the crucial byelection.

Labor’s primary vote fell by seven per cent.

Mr Fitzgibbon told Ben Fordham it’s a “wake-up call”.

“The Labor brand is in trouble.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Tracey Nearmy 

Ben Fordham
NewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873