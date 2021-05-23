Joel Fitzgibbon says ‘Labor brand is in trouble’ after byelection result

Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon has declared the significant loss in the Upper Hunter byelection a “wake-up call”.

Labor has conceded to the Nationals’ Dave Layzell after the Nationals defied expectations of a swing against the government in the crucial byelection.

Labor’s primary vote fell by seven per cent.

Mr Fitzgibbon told Ben Fordham it’s a “wake-up call”.

“The Labor brand is in trouble.”

Image: Getty/Tracey Nearmy