Joel Fitzgibbon says ‘Labor brand is in trouble’ after byelection result
Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon has declared the significant loss in the Upper Hunter byelection a “wake-up call”.
Labor has conceded to the Nationals’ Dave Layzell after the Nationals defied expectations of a swing against the government in the crucial byelection.
Labor’s primary vote fell by seven per cent.
Mr Fitzgibbon told Ben Fordham it’s a “wake-up call”.
“The Labor brand is in trouble.”
Press PLAY below to hear the full interview
Image: Getty/Tracey Nearmy