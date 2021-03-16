Labor caught doctoring transcripts, covering up questions about treatment of women

Labor has come under fire for editing out journalists’ questions about the party’s treatment of women.

Mr Albanese was asked a series of questions at a media conference about the harassment of women within his party.

However, a transcript circulated by his office yesterday had excluded the questions, labelling them as “inaudible”.

Multiple journalists who attended have confirmed to The Ray Hadley Morning Show the questions were in fact audible.

An unedited transcript was later uncovered detailing the questions of the Labor Party’s historical treatment of women and complaints from former staffers.

“If Scott Morrison or anyone in the Coalition were caught doing this it would be on the front page of the newspapers,” Ray Hadley said.

Click PLAY below to hear more