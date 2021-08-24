2GB
Labor calls on NSW government to provide ‘welcome relief’ for families

5 hours ago
Joe Hildebrand
Chris Minnscovid-19
NSW Labor Leader Chris Minns says a comprehensive plan needs to be introduced to get children back into the classroom.

There are reports there could be a staged return to school in Term 4, with the oldest and youngest cohorts returned first.

Mr Minns told Joe Hildebrand an opening plan by the state government would be a “welcome relief”.

“There needs to be some hope in relation to this because it’s almost like a marathon that doesn’t end.”

Joe Hildebrand
EducationNewsNSWPolitics
