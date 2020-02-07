Justin Langer praises Australia’s support for bushfire relief

Despite all the issues with a change of location, the Bushfire Cricket Bash is still going ahead and looks to be an absolute cracker.

Ponting’s XI will take on Gilchrist’s XI at Junction Oval in Melbourne, raising funds for bushfire relief. The charity match will see some of the legends of the game come together including current Australian coach Justin Langer.

Playing as a part of Ponting’s XI, Justin shares on Sportszone with James Willis that it’s important to see events like this to help those affected.

“What’s most important is were coming together for a very very important cause.”

“I’m really looking forward to it.”

And speaking on the fan’s hopes of seeing him walkout with his old opening partner Matthew Hayden, Justin doesn’t spill the beans and keeps his cards close to his chest.

“I’m not sure yet, hopefully we will walk out together.”

Image: Daniel Pockett – CA/Cricket Australia via Getty Images

Click play to hear the full conversation:

Ponting XI: Matthew Hayden, Justin Langer, Ricky Ponting (c), Elyse Villani, Brian Lara, Phoebe Litchfield, Brad Haddin (wk), Brett Lee, Wasim Akram, Dan Christian, Luke Hodge. Coach: Sachin Tendulkar

Gilchrist XI: Adam Gilchrist (c & wk), Shane Watson, Brad Hodge, Yuvraj Singh, Alex Blackwell, Andrew Symonds, Courtney Walsh, Nick Riewoldt, Peter Siddle, Fawad Ahmed (one more to be announced). Coach: Tim Paine