Josh Hazlewood: Consistent squad the key behind Australian success

Australian star Josh Hazlewood believes having the same group of players take to the field for the national team has been a key reason behind the team’s success over the last 12 months.

It comes after Australia completed a 2-1 T20 International series victory over South Africa earlier this week.

While Australia also retained the Ashes, made it to the World Cup semi-finals and had a clean sweep of the Test summer against New Zealand and Pakistan all in the last year.

The 29-year-old told Sportzone keeping the same core group of players together has been important.

“I think there hasn’t been as much player turnover as maybe previous years,” Hazlewood said.

“In the last 12 months we’ve had our best batters in the team and it helps us as bowlers having more time off our feet and resting up between innings and coming back a lot fresher for the second innings and things like that.

“If you take that out of any team in International cricket, teams are going to struggle.

“That’s definitely a huge part and less player turnover, guys are feeling a little bit more comfortable in the team and can relax and play their best cricket.”

Australia begin a three match ODI series against South Africa beginning on February 29 in Paarl.

Meanwhile Australian Women’s T20 World Cup representative Georgia Wareham discussed the team’s win over Bangladesh last night and the upcoming challenge of playing New Zealand on Sunday.

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images.