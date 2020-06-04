Johnathan Thurston reveals his picks for the NRL’s best players
League legend Johnathan Thurston has joined Mark Levy to preview tonight’s NRL matches.
Mark presented Mr Thurston with a highly contentious “question without notice”.
“Who would you rate as the best player in the NRL these days?”
Mr Thurston had a clear choice for his favourite forward and back.
“It’s hard to go past [James] Tedesco.
“His last couple of years have been outstanding, whether he’s played for the Chooks, NSW, or the Kangaroos.
“For the forwards, Jason Taumalolo would be my pick.
“If I was going to start a franchise, those would be the two I’d be getting on my books.”
Image: Getty Images/Martin Rickett/PA Images