Aussie TV legend John Wood has embarked on a new comedy journey, with a unique three-person one-man comedy show.

John Wood, Max Gillies and Jean Kittson star in Mono, to be presented across NSW in March.

“It’s a series of monologues … we each have three monologues so that’s how you get a three-person one-man show,” Mr Wood explained to Deborah Knight.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview