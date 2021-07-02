John Barilaro ‘making Spam great again’ in lockdown

While locked down in the war against COVID-19, NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro is harkening back to a different wartime trend.

The Nationals MP has been cooking with Spam, sharing his recipes on social media.

Mr Barilaro told Jim Wilson there are more recipes yet to come.

“This is my little journey in iso, to make Spam great again!”

“Luke Mangan, look out,” Jim laughed, “John Barilaro is coming to get you mate!”

