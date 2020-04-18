John Barilaro increasingly confident of May 28 return for NRL

New South Wales Deputy Premier John Barilaro says he’s increasingly confident of the NRL season returning on May 28.

It comes after Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V’landys met with broadcasters Nine and Foxtel yesterday to discuss the recommencement of the 2020 season.

With the infection rate of the coronavirus pandemic on the decline, the NRL’s bid to return to the park is strengthening with clubs set to return to training in the first week of May.

Barilaro told The Continuous Call Team the work is being done to get the game back up and running at the end of May.

“Peter V’landys was ambitious, he sort of mapped out a seven week return, picked a date like May 28 and said off we go,” Barilaro said.

“Now they’re doing the work.

“I caught up with Peter V’landys, Todd Greenberg and Wayne Pearce during the week, they’re working through their plan.

“From the insight that I got, I am so confident every day.

“The broadcasters are a big part of this and they’re important and with the green light from the broadcasters I’m getting a little bit more confident every day that Peter V’landys may just pull this off.”

The format to complete the remainder of the season is still yet to be confirmed by the NRL Innovation Committee – Project Apollo with a 15-round season one of the options being discussed.

