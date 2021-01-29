Joel Fitzgibbon’s urgent message for his embattled leader

Labor backbencher Joel Fitzgibbon has weighed in on the future of his party, as the leadership of Anthony Albanese appears increasingly in doubt.

Deborah Knight asked the former shadow agriculture minister for his reaction to the removal of Mark Butler from the climate portfolio.

“They should all listen, Deb,” the Hunter MP responded.

He said he still has confidence in Anthony Albanese to steer the party back to the “sensible centre” before the next election, but had a message for his leader.

“Electoral success won’t come to him, he’s got to go to it.

“He really does need to get out there into the regions, visiting coal mines, visiting gas projects, abattoirs, manufacturing plants … [because] they’ve formed the view Deb, that we deserted them.”

Energy Minister Angus Taylor told Deborah he’s not convinced the reshuffle or a change of leadership will improve the party’s policy positions.

“You can change jockeys, but it doesn’t necessarily change the horse.”

