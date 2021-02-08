Jim Wilson’s simple solution to the NRL cheerleader furore

The Parramatta Eels have become the latest NRL club to dump their cheerleaders, renewing debate over the sport’s inclusion of women.

NRL journalist and former Bulldogs cheerleader Darcie McDonald told Jim Wilson she has mixed feelings over the furore, as the Eels have stated the decision was made to explore other entertainment avenues, not out of political correctness.

However, “I’m heartbroken for the girls because some of the best memories of my entire life came from cheerleading.

“The only way my parents could get me to come to the footy when I was little was the cheerleaders!”

Jim had a solution for those upset by any perceived gender imbalance.

“If they feel uncomfortable, throw some blokes in – blokes are great dancers as well!”

Image: Jason McCawley/Getty Images