2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Jim Wilson’s simple solution to the NRL cheerleader furore

14 hours ago
Jim Wilson
cheerleadersDarcie McDonaldParramatta Eelsrugby league featured
Article image for Jim Wilson’s simple solution to the NRL cheerleader furore

The Parramatta Eels have become the latest NRL club to dump their cheerleaders, renewing debate over the sport’s inclusion of women.

NRL journalist and former Bulldogs cheerleader Darcie McDonald told Jim Wilson she has mixed feelings over the furore, as the Eels have stated the decision was made to explore other entertainment avenues, not out of political correctness.

However, “I’m heartbroken for the girls because some of the best memories of my entire life came from cheerleading.

“The only way my parents could get me to come to the footy when I was little was the cheerleaders!”

Jim had a solution for those upset by any perceived gender imbalance.

“If they feel uncomfortable, throw some blokes in – blokes are great dancers as well!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Jim Wilson
NewsRugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873