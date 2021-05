Former NRL player Jarryd Hayne has been sentenced to at least three years and eight months jail, for sexual assaulting a woman in Newcastle.

Hayne swarmed by supporters when he arrived at court for his sentence hearing.

The maximum time served will be five years and nine months jail.

The incident happened in 2018 on Grand Final night.

Image: Jordan Mansfield – RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images