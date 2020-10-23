2GB
Will NRL fans boo Cameron Smith if he retires on Sunday?

52 mins ago
James Willis
CAMERON SMITHMELBOURNE STORMNRL grand finalrugby league featured

Sportzone host James Willis has made a controversial pick for his NRL Grand Final tip.

“I can’t go past the Melbourne Storm, and I can see why they’re favourites in this game.

“It’s coach Craig Bellamy’s ninth Grand Final in 18 seasons.”

However, proclaiming support for the Storm has proven a divisive opinion in NSW.

James asked listeners to weigh in on why the Melbourne team are so hated.

“I’ve never been able to put my finger on this … is it still [the salary cap] ten years later?

“This could be [Cameron Smith’s] last game on Sunday night.

“He should be celebrated as a champion player, but instead just like Billy Slater … was booed off ANZ stadium, that may happen here again.”

Click PLAY below to hear James’ comments in full

 

