Will NRL fans boo Cameron Smith if he retires on Sunday?
Sportzone host James Willis has made a controversial pick for his NRL Grand Final tip.
“I can’t go past the Melbourne Storm, and I can see why they’re favourites in this game.
“It’s coach Craig Bellamy’s ninth Grand Final in 18 seasons.”
However, proclaiming support for the Storm has proven a divisive opinion in NSW.
James asked listeners to weigh in on why the Melbourne team are so hated.
“I’ve never been able to put my finger on this … is it still [the salary cap] ten years later?
“This could be [Cameron Smith’s] last game on Sunday night.
“He should be celebrated as a champion player, but instead just like Billy Slater … was booed off ANZ stadium, that may happen here again.”
