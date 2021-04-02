James Tedesco backs ‘earlier than expected’ Sam Walker debut

Amid a slate of injuries, the Sydney Roosters will send youngster Sam Walker out on Sunday against the NZ Warriors.

Sydney Roosters star fullback James Tedesco told James Willis the 18-year-old is “definitely” ready to made his top grade debut.

“Sammy’s been training the house down; he’s one of the most talented kids I’ve seen play footy.

“It is a lot earlier than we expected – I mean, he’s only small – but I think … he’s definitely ready.

“The way he trains and the way he talks at training, he’s not a shy kid.”

Image: Sydney Roosters/Official website