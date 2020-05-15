James Packer calls in to congratulate ‘amazing friend’ Alan Jones

James Packer has surprised Alan Jones by calling in to the show after hearing of the broadcaster’s retirement from radio.

“Just thinking about you and all the good times we’ve had together and all the kind things you have done for me,” Mr Packer said.

The billionaire revealed his Barangaroo casino development will be completed in seven months.

“It’s been eight years since we started.

“Thank you for your help on that as well.

“You’re an amazing friend and thank you and congratulations.”

