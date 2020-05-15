2GB
James Packer calls in to congratulate ‘amazing friend’ Alan Jones

4 hours ago
Alan Jones
James Packer

James Packer has surprised Alan Jones by calling in to the show after hearing of the broadcaster’s retirement from radio.

“Just thinking about you and all the good times we’ve had together and all the kind things you have done for me,” Mr Packer said.

The billionaire revealed his Barangaroo casino development will be completed in seven months.

“It’s been eight years since we started.

“Thank you for your help on that as well.

“You’re an amazing friend and thank you and congratulations.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full call

 

Image: Getty/Scott Barbour 

Alan Jones
