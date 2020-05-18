‘I’ve gotten used to it’: Melbourne Storm coach dismisses wrestling accusations

In a bid to reduce wrestling and speed up the game even further, ARLC Chairman Peter V’landys has proposed reducing the interchange next season.

Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy told Mark Levy and Billy Slater the accusations of wrestling targeting the Storm specifically no longer worry him.

“I’ve gotten used to it,” he said.

“I think when some of the critics want to jump on it, they pick two or three plays of the ball out of the game and concentrate on that, when there’s been 250 other plays of the ball where it hasn’t happened.

“At the end of the day, all the teams are trying to slow the play of the ball down as legally as they can.”

