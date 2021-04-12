2GB
131 873

‘It’s just sooking!’: Barnaby Joyce blasts Malcolm Turnbull’s ‘selective view of history’

9 hours ago
chris smith
Barnaby JoyceMalcolm Turnbull
Former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce has slammed Malcolm Turnbull after the former prime minister blamed News Corp for his demise.

Mr Turnbull accused News Corp of posing as a “threat to democracy” while giving evidence to a Senate inquiry into media diversity.

He claims to have been “bullied” by the news organisation and accused it of having a role in the “conspiracy” to have him removed from the top job.

“Malcolm has a very selective view of history,” Mr Joyce told Chris Smith.

“It’s just sooking, it’s sooky, sooky, sooky la la land.”

“Politics is like heroin, the only way you can get off it is to get away from it and that would be my kind suggestion to Malcolm.”

chris smith
NewsPolitics
