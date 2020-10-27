‘It’s going to be outstanding’: Paul Gallen tips a Cameron Smith retirement

Cameron Smith had commentators on the edge of their seats during his Grand Final speech, but Paul Gallen is still expecting the Melbourne Storm captain to retire.

With an autobiography on the way, Gal told Mark Levy he’s expecting the announcement to come as part of Smith’s book deal.

“He was never going to announce it … post-game. He would’ve been hammered publicly.

“The fact that he’s … announcing [the book] and it’s coming out, I think he’ll retire.”

“It’s going to be outstanding for him.

Image: Melbourne Storm/Official website