‘It’s going to be outstanding’: Paul Gallen tips a Cameron Smith retirement

33 mins ago
Wide world of sports exclusive
CAMERON SMITHMELBOURNE STORMPAUL GALLENrugby league featured

Cameron Smith had commentators on the edge of their seats during his Grand Final speech, but Paul Gallen is still expecting the Melbourne Storm captain to retire.

With an autobiography on the way, Gal told Mark Levy he’s expecting the announcement to come as part of Smith’s book deal.

“He was never going to announce it … post-game. He would’ve been hammered publicly.

“The fact that he’s … announcing [the book] and it’s coming out, I think he’ll retire.”

“It’s going to be outstanding for him.

Click PLAY below to hear Gal’s comments in full

Image: Melbourne Storm/Official website

Wide world of sports exclusive
Rugby LeagueSports
