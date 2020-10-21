‘It’s a stupid idea!’: Warren Mundine slams Wallabies’ BLM plan

The Wallabies are under fire after it was suggested they could become the first Australian national team to take a knee during the national anthem in support of Black Lives Matter.

The action is reportedly being discussed amongst the squad, but if it went ahead it would occur during the third Bledisloe Cup Test on October 31 at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium.

The former head of the Indigenous Advisory Council Warren Mundine told Ben Fordham politics has no place in sports.

“I think it’s a stupid idea quite frankly.

“People are getting a bit sick and tired of sportspeople telling us how we should be acting.”

Former Wallabies captain Nick Farr-Jones has agreed it would be divisive.

“To take the risk of splitting the support… just don’t do it guys, it’s too risky.”

Ben Fordham has cautioned the Wallabies against it.

“The Black Lives Matter movement, it might have started as a protest supporting black lives but it’s turned into an avenue for violent thugs.

“My advice to the Wallabies would be to have nothing to do with this.”

