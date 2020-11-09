‘It’s a cop out!’: Jim Wilson fires up at tokenistic treatment of frontline workers
Jim Wilson is outraged that frontline workers are being given tokenistic rewards when what they really need is a pay rise.
This year, Sydney’s prime New Year’s Eve fireworks vantage points will be reserved for frontline workers.
“To the NSW Government, a big shout-out … it’s wonderful that we are rewarding those who have been on the frontline,” said Jim Wilson.
“I just must say though, when I heard about this early today; yes it’s great, but does it really make up for the fact that they’ve been given a lousy 0.3 per cent pay rise?
“0.3 per cent is a cop out; it basically amounts to a coffee every week.
“They’re paid a pittance, a lot of these public sector workers and emergency personnel.”
