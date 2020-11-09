2GB
‘It’s a cop out!’: Jim Wilson fires up at tokenistic treatment of frontline workers

11 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Jim Wilson is outraged that frontline workers are being given tokenistic rewards when what they really need is a pay rise.

This year, Sydney’s prime New Year’s Eve fireworks vantage points will be reserved for frontline workers.

“To the NSW Government, a big shout-out … it’s wonderful that we are rewarding those who have been on the frontline,” said Jim Wilson.

“I just must say though, when I heard about this early today; yes it’s great, but does it really make up for the fact that they’ve been given a lousy 0.3 per cent pay rise?

“0.3 per cent is a cop out; it basically amounts to a coffee every week.

“They’re paid a pittance, a lot of these public sector workers and emergency personnel.”

