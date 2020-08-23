2GB
‘It won’t be tolerated’: NSWRL stands firm against vicious on-field assaults

13 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Dave Trodden

Rugby league’s governing body has condemned on-field altercations in community sport that resulted in arrests in the past week.

Three incidents on NSW rugby league fields, include a 39-year-old coach allegedly assaulting a 12-year-old player on the Central Coast.

A rugby league referee at Menindee was allegedly knocked unconscious by a player.

New South Wales Rugby League Chief Executive Dave Trodden told Ben Fordham “it just beggars belief”.

“Those sort of incidents are just the antithesis of everything community sport stands for.

“It can’t be tolerated. It won’t be tolerated.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
