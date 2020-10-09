Is Cameron Smith the greatest of all time?

Melbourne Storm star Cameron Smith is reportedly set to announce his retirement from rugby league within days.

The 37-year-old has played a record-breaking 400+ games since his debut in 2002.

James Willis put it to listeners that Smith might just be the greatest NRL player of the modern era – or even all time.

“If you add all those [achievements] together, it would be very very hard to find a player ahead of him that has been so consistent, so brilliant, for so long.”

The Continuous Call Team’s Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell told James Smith’s impact is undeniable.

“He’s certainly been the best hooker I’ve ever seen in the game.”

Image: Melbourne Storm/Official website