Internationally acclaimed artist struggling to obtain simple permit

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Australian singer-songwriter and international hit Tones and I revealed to Ben Fordam this morning she’s struggling to obtain a busking permit. 

Tones and I said she loved busking in Byron Bay during her pre-fame days and hopes to revisit the pared back performances.

“I’ve been trying to get my permit so I can busk around the Peninsula but they won’t let me.

“Like, maybe if I set up really quickly and just do two songs, then that would be cool!

“I’m allowed to busk in Byron, so I could just go back there…

“I love it,” said Ben. “Here’s the international superstar who’s struggling to get a busking permit!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

