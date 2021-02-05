Internationally acclaimed artist struggling to obtain simple permit

Australian singer-songwriter and international hit Tones and I revealed to Ben Fordam this morning she’s struggling to obtain a busking permit.

Tones and I said she loved busking in Byron Bay during her pre-fame days and hopes to revisit the pared back performances.

“I’ve been trying to get my permit so I can busk around the Peninsula but they won’t let me.

“Like, maybe if I set up really quickly and just do two songs, then that would be cool!

“I’m allowed to busk in Byron, so I could just go back there…

“I love it,” said Ben. “Here’s the international superstar who’s struggling to get a busking permit!”

Image: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images