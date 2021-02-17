2GB
  • International convention reimagined for Sydneysiders

International convention reimagined for Sydneysiders

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
The annual convention Oz Comic-Con, renowned for its roster of international guests, has been reformed in order to go ahead under pandemic conditions.

Expertise Events Managing Director Gary Fitz-Roy told Deborah Knight rather than relying on international talent, organisers have focused on returning Oz Comic-Con to its fans for the 2021 iteration.

“We need to hand it back to the community and let them be the heroes, make them be the stars.

“Then we’ve got an event that’s owned by them.”

Mr Fitz-Roy said the 2021 event, which will be the biggest live exhibition in 14 months, has been met with full support from the community.

The event will feature a board game library, pet cosplays, video gaming and live appearances from Australian creators.

Image: Supplied

Deborah Knight
