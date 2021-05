Ray Hadley surprised Ben Fordham when he strolled into the studio in what he deems “a fashion accessory”.

Proudly donning Sydney Fish Market hi-vis Ray declared, “I’m now wearing it permanently!”

“I’m calling upon Australians to support tradies,” Ray said.

“If you’ve got a business meeting, put on hi-vis. If you’re getting married, wear hi-vis!”

