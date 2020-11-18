2GB
‘I’m not a grub’: Jai Arrow apologises after shoving concussed James Tedesco

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Article image for ‘I’m not a grub’: Jai Arrow apologises after shoving concussed James Tedesco

Queensland player Jai Arrow has apologised after manhandling James Tedesco while the Blues captain was concussed.

Tedesco was knocked out by the knee of Josh Papalli at the State of Origin decider last night.

But he was then manhandled as he lay on the ground by Arrow.

QLD Nine News reporter Ben Dobbin told Ben Fordham Jai Arrow held a press conference after the game, apologising.

“He said he’s not a grubby player and he said he didn’t realise he was knocked out.

“I think everybody needs to understand it was not a deliberate act.”

Ben Fordham
Rugby LeagueSports
