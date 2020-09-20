2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘I’m just not right’: John Barilaro’s candid conversation with Ben Fordham

14 hours ago
Ben Fordham
JOHN BARILARO

Ben Fordham met with Deputy Premier John Barilaro before his decision to take a month of mental health leave.

The pair caught up on Friday after a tumultuous fortnight in the Coalition over controversial koala policy.

“It was clear that he was in trouble, he said so the moment he sat down” Ben revealed.

“He said to me, “I’m just not right. I think I need some time out.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

If you are experiencing difficulties please contact Lifeline 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.

 

Image: Nine News

 

Ben Fordham
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873