‘I’m just not right’: John Barilaro’s candid conversation with Ben Fordham

Ben Fordham met with Deputy Premier John Barilaro before his decision to take a month of mental health leave.

The pair caught up on Friday after a tumultuous fortnight in the Coalition over controversial koala policy.

“It was clear that he was in trouble, he said so the moment he sat down” Ben revealed.

“He said to me, “I’m just not right. I think I need some time out.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

If you are experiencing difficulties please contact Lifeline 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.

Image: Nine News