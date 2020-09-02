‘If it ain’t broke’: Brad Fittler defends State of Origin traditions

A proposal to move the State of Origin schedule permanently has prompted NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler to defend the mid-year tradition.

ARLC chairman Peter V’Landys told Nine’s 100% Footy there’s a chance State of Origin will be shifted to the end of the year again if it receives outstanding viewership ratings this year.

Freddy vehemently opposed a permanent change, telling Mark Levy it would disrupt players’ training and rest schedules.

“There’s so many more complications playing it after the grand final.

“There’s a whole lot of questions to answer.

“If it ain’t broke, don’t bother trying to fix it.”

Click PLAY below to hear Freddy’s comments in full

Image: Facebook/NSW Blues