2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘I just can’t wait’: Sam Williams eager for Raiders captaincy debut

44 seconds ago
Mark Levy
BRAD FITTLERCanberra Raidersrugby league featuredSam Williams

The Canberra Raiders will send out a squad filled with fresh faces for their round 20 clash with the Cronulla Sharks.

New Raiders captain Sam Williams previewed the game, and told Mark Levy and Brad Fittler there are a couple of debutantes to look out for.

“To run out there and play for my junior club and to captain them, it’s one of the biggest highlights of my career.

“I just can’t wait for Saturday afternoon.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Canberra Raiders/Official website

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873