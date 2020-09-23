‘I just can’t wait’: Sam Williams eager for Raiders captaincy debut

The Canberra Raiders will send out a squad filled with fresh faces for their round 20 clash with the Cronulla Sharks.

New Raiders captain Sam Williams previewed the game, and told Mark Levy and Brad Fittler there are a couple of debutantes to look out for.

“To run out there and play for my junior club and to captain them, it’s one of the biggest highlights of my career.

“I just can’t wait for Saturday afternoon.”

