‘I haven’t been tapped’: Tigers coach defends position following consecutive defeats

With the Wests Tigers struggling to remain competitive in the opening rounds of the Telstra Premiership, coach Michael Maguire’s role is rumoured to be under strain.

The Tigers were defeated 40-6 by the Manly Sea Eagles on Sunday, their fourth consecutive loss.

In an exclusive interview with Mark Levy, Maguire explained he’s focused on long-term improvements, like developing the young spine.

“I haven’t been tapped; I’m in continual conversations with the board and everyone that’s involved at the club.

“We’re very focused on delivering what everyone’s after, and that’s a strong team that turns up week in, week out.

“As for the noise? I guess that’s part of the game.”

Image: Chris Hyde/Getty Images