‘I can’t explain it’: Mandy McElhinney celebrates joy of live theatre

The Australian production of Appropriate, starring actress Mandy McElhinney, begins its Sydney Theatre Company season this weekend.

Mandy McElhinney told Deborah Knight it’s been a joy for the cast and audience alike to be “experiencing a story together” at full capacity for the first time in a year.

“I can’t explain it – it feels much more enjoyable I think than it ever has because we know what it’s like to not have it.

“It’s made theatre even more precious I think, to all of us.”

Image: Supplied/Rene Vaile