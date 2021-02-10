How a simple audit could save Aussies billions
Australians are being encouraged to review their subscription spending, with research indicating nearly $4 billion is being wasted annually.
The free GetReminded app ends unnecessary spending on unused subscriptions by warning users when their payments are about to renew.
Co-founder Tim Nicholas told Deborah Knight pandemic-related subscriptions, such as exercise apps, are among the worst-offending money pits.
“The numbers on their own are small, but they do add up, and if you look at the card statement you might … realise really, you don’t need them anymore.
“We’re suggesting that you do a bit of an audit of your card statement.”
