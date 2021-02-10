2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How a simple audit could save Aussies billions

36 mins ago
Deborah Knight
financesMoney savingSubscriptions
Article image for How a simple audit could save Aussies billions

Australians are being encouraged to review their subscription spending, with research indicating nearly $4 billion is being wasted annually.

The free GetReminded app ends unnecessary spending on unused subscriptions by warning users when their payments are about to renew.

Co-founder Tim Nicholas told Deborah Knight pandemic-related subscriptions, such as exercise apps, are among the worst-offending money pits.

“The numbers on their own are small, but they do add up, and if you look at the card statement you might … realise really, you don’t need them anymore.

“We’re suggesting that you do a bit of an audit of your card statement.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
MoneyNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873