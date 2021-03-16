Hospitality urges further easing of restrictions as JobKeeper end looms

Patrons will once again be able to stand up and have a drink at a bar but the hospitality sector says more coronavirus restrictions need to be relaxed.

Laundy Hotels owner and former Liberal MP Craig Laundy told Ben Fordham restrictions need to be reduced before JobKeeper ends, especially the one-person-per-2sqm rule.

“On April 1 without JobKeeper …. we’d only need 50 per cent of the staff.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty