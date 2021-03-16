2GB
Hospitality urges further easing of restrictions as JobKeeper end looms

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Craig Laundy
Article image for Hospitality urges further easing of restrictions as JobKeeper end looms

Patrons will once again be able to stand up and have a drink at a bar but the hospitality sector says more coronavirus restrictions need to be relaxed.

Laundy Hotels owner and former Liberal MP Craig Laundy told Ben Fordham restrictions need to be reduced before JobKeeper ends, especially the one-person-per-2sqm rule.

“On April 1 without JobKeeper …. we’d only need 50 per cent of the staff.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
NewsNSW
