2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Home truths’ a head start for Australia’s youngest entertainers

8 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Matt Leeperforming artsSydney Eisteddfod
Article image for ‘Home truths’ a head start for Australia’s youngest entertainers

The Sydney Eisteddfod is back after being cancelled in 2020, bringing the state’s most talented young singers, dancers and instrumentalists together again.

Matt Lee, former So You Think You Can Dance judge and star of Frozen the Musical, told Deborah Knight the Eisteddfod was a big part of his development as a performer.

He explained how competing and being graded by established, experienced adjudicators with plenty of industry connections can give kids a huge head start.

“For me growing up, to get feedback from people that were doing what I wanted to do … was really helpful.

“Sometimes you need to be told a few home truths … they give you a little report and tell you some of the great things and not so great things.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Entries for the Sydney Eisteddfod close on Friday March 12. Click HERE for more details.

 

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
EntertainmentLifestyle
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873