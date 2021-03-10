‘Home truths’ a head start for Australia’s youngest entertainers

The Sydney Eisteddfod is back after being cancelled in 2020, bringing the state’s most talented young singers, dancers and instrumentalists together again.

Matt Lee, former So You Think You Can Dance judge and star of Frozen the Musical, told Deborah Knight the Eisteddfod was a big part of his development as a performer.

He explained how competing and being graded by established, experienced adjudicators with plenty of industry connections can give kids a huge head start.

“For me growing up, to get feedback from people that were doing what I wanted to do … was really helpful.

“Sometimes you need to be told a few home truths … they give you a little report and tell you some of the great things and not so great things.”

Entries for the Sydney Eisteddfod close on Friday March 12. Click HERE for more details.

