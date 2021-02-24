2GB
Home-cooked meals a recipe for success in Andrew Adkins’ return to the saddle

16 seconds ago
Ray Hadley
Andrew Adkinsgosford
Article image for Home-cooked meals a recipe for success in Andrew Adkins’ return to the saddle

7 months after a fall which broke his leg, ribs, collarbone and punctured a lung, jockey Andrew Adkins has defied the odds to get return to the racetrack months ahead of schedule.

Adkins returns to race at Gosford today after falling from Hot ‘N’ Hazy at Rosehill last year.

He told Ray Hadley he intends to “throw [the accident] out of the memory bank” to focus on his future.

Riding at 56kg today, Adkins reflected on the benefits of his time in recovery at home in Port Macquarie.

“Mum’s home-cooked meals, you can’t beat them. Not good for the old belly but it was good to be back there.

“They frown upon me, a few of the jockeys, when I’m hooking into a meat pie and a gatorade during the races!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Mark Evans/Getty Images

Ray Hadley
Horse RacingNewsSports
