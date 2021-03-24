2GB
History of the Rabbitohs-Roosters rivalry as told by Brad Fittler

6 hours ago
Mark Levy
BRAD FITTLERrugby league featuredSouth Sydney RabbitohsSYDNEY ROOSTERS
Round 3 of the Telstra Premiership is the round of grudge matches, with the Sydney Roosters going head-to-head with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

NSW Blues coach Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler delved deep into the history books, explaining to Mark Levy how the shared spaces of the two clubs add extra intensity to the rivalry.

“The interesting [thing] about this rivalry [is] it goes further than maybe an incident.

“These two sit on boundaries, and in the old days you played for the team where you lived.

“When Nat Butcher [came] over to the Roosters, Souths had had enough … it’s that personal.”

Click PLAY below to hear Freddy’s comments in full

 

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
