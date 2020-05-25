Billy Slater backs Peter V’landys push for July crowds

ARLC Chairman Peter V’landys is ambitiously aiming to return crowds to NRL stadiums just over a month from the season’s resumption.

The ARLC boss has suggested temperature checks and installation of the government’s COVIDSafe app would be a prerequisite for future crowds.

However, Mr V’landys has an uphill battle ahead of him, with NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian dismissing his proposal to bring in a small, members-only audience on July 1, despite the precautions suggested.

Billy Slater told Mark Levy Peter V’landys’ record shows he can achieve what others can’t.

“If anyone else said it, you probably wouldn’t believe them.

“He’s two or three months ahead of everyone.

“He just gets it all done! Nothing’s a problem for him, it’s all just business – let’s just get it done, and move on.”

Image: NRL.com