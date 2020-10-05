Health Minister welcomes application for larger NRL, racing crowds

With NSW recording ten consecutive days with no known community transmission, Racing NSW boss and ARLC chairman Peter V’landys is pushing for further exemptions on crowd size.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard told Jim Wilson he hasn’t yet seen a COVID-safe proposal from Mr V’landys for either the Everest or the NRL, but said he’d consider one if presented.

“If it’s possible for people to sit down and not mingle … then that’s a huge advantage.

“Whether or not that’s possible at the race track, there are certain areas where it clearly would be, but other areas where it might not be.

“Let’s have a look at it – we’ll do what we can.”

Image: Nine News