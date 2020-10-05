2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • Health Minister welcomes application for..

Health Minister welcomes application for larger NRL, racing crowds

6 hours ago
Jim Wilson
BRAD HAZZARDNRL crowdsrestrictions

With NSW recording ten consecutive days with no known community transmission, Racing NSW boss and ARLC chairman Peter V’landys is pushing for further exemptions on crowd size.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard told Jim Wilson he hasn’t yet seen a COVID-safe proposal from Mr V’landys for either the Everest or the NRL, but said he’d consider one if presented.

“If it’s possible for people to sit down and not mingle … then that’s a huge advantage.

“Whether or not that’s possible at the race track, there are certain areas where it clearly would be, but other areas where it might not be.

“Let’s have a look at it – we’ll do what we can.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

Jim Wilson
HealthHorse RacingNewsNSWRugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873