‘He saved my life’: Listener asks Deborah Knight for help to thank a stranger

5 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for ‘He saved my life’: Listener asks Deborah Knight for help to thank a stranger

Listener Sidonia has contacted Deborah Knight for help to thank a man who saved her from a difficult situation a few weekends ago. 

Sidonia was travelling along Bells Line of Road when her tyre blew on a “really precarious” blind corner.

“I thought I was going to go to God because it was such a scary spot to be in,” she told Deborah Knight.

NRMA Roadside Assistance couldn’t arrive for 90 minutes, so thankfully, a kind stranger named Neville pulled over to change her tyre.

“He was just so beautiful,” Sidonia said. “He saved my life that day, I’m sure of it.”

“Neville, if you’re listening, thank you so very, very much.”

Press PLAY below to hear Sidonia’s emotional message to Neville 

Image: Nine News 

Deborah Knight
News
