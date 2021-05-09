2GB
‘He is poison’: John Barilaro accuses Malcolm Turnbull of treachery

6 hours ago
Ray Hadley
JOHN BARILAROMalcolm Turnbull
NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro has accused former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull of treachery and says it’s time for the Liberal Party to act.

Mr Turnbull is backing independent candidate Kirsty O’Connell in the Upper Hunter byelection, despite a loss for the Coalition meaning the NSW government would remain in minority.

Mr Barilaro told Ray Hadley he is “damaging to the Liberal brand” and needs to be kicked out of the party.

“This guy is an absolute imbecile.

“He is treacherous, he is poison.

“No one likes him and the Liberal Party needs to do something about him.”

Press PLAY below to hear John Barilaro’s fiery comments

NewsNSWPolitics
