Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape, sent behind bars

9 hours ago
National Nine News
Harvey Weinstein

Disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of sexual assault and third-degree rape.

He faces up to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting a former production assistant in 2006 and raping another woman in 2013.

Weinstein, 67, was refused bail and will be sentenced next month.

The former movie mogul has been acquitted of the three most serious charges, two counts of predatory sexual assault and rape in the first degree.

One of the accuser’s attorneys, Gloria Allred, says justice has been served.

“It’s no longer business as usual,” she said outside court.

“This is the age of empowerment for women. You can not intimidate them anymore, because women can not be silenced.”

More than 80 women have accused him of sexual misconduct stretching back decades, most beyond the statute of limitations.

New York District Attorney Cyrus Vance Junior says Weinstein did everything he could to silence the victims.

“Weinstein is a vicious, serial sexual predator who used his power to threaten, rape, assault, trick, humiliate and silence his victims.”

 

Image: Getty/Spencer Platt

