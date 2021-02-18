Hannah Clarke’s family warn of ‘red flags’ on anniversary of domestic violence tragedy

The family of murdered Hannah Clarke has asked Australians to light candles at dusk tomorrow in remembrance of the tragedy.

Friday February 18 marks one year since Hannah Clarke and her three children were killed in an act of domestic violence.

Hannah’s family created Small Steps 4 Hannah in an effort to end domestic and family violence in Australia through various projects and fundraising.

Hannah’s father and Chair of Small Steps 4 Hannah Lloyd Clarke said lighting candles tomorrow would signify bringing “a bit of brightness” after a “dark” year.

He asked for photos of the candles to be uploaded to social media, tagged with #HALT.

“We just want to try and get better relationships out there,” Mr Clarke told Deborah Knight.

“Our aim has been to try and educate people on coercive control because we knew nothing about it – we didn’t see the red flags.

“We want people to see these red flags before it gets too late.”

The 1800RESPECT help line is available to provide support to anyone impacted by domestic violence in Australia. Support can be reached by calling 1800 737 732.

If you are in immediate danger, call 000.

