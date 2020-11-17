2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Gus Gould calls to end the 26-round NRL competition

5 hours ago
Mark Levy
GUS GOULDNRLSTATE OF ORIGIN
Article image for Gus Gould calls to end the 26-round NRL competition

Former NSW Blues coach Phil ‘Gus’ Gould has weighed in on the State of Origin timing debate.

He told Paul Gallen and Mark Levy the schedule must “100 per cent” go back to normal next year, but also suggested there’s still room for improvement with the regular timing.

“You’re making it too difficult for the players. In the middle of the season is when they’re at their peak.

“You get to the end of the season … and blokes haven’t played for six weeks if they missed the top eight.

“It’s emotionally and physically too hard.

“What the NRL needs to do is work its schedule out so the Origin doesn’t affect the competition the way it does.

“I think we proven this year that we don’t need 26 rounds to find the top eight teams.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873