Gus Gould calls to end the 26-round NRL competition

Former NSW Blues coach Phil ‘Gus’ Gould has weighed in on the State of Origin timing debate.

He told Paul Gallen and Mark Levy the schedule must “100 per cent” go back to normal next year, but also suggested there’s still room for improvement with the regular timing.

“You’re making it too difficult for the players. In the middle of the season is when they’re at their peak.

“You get to the end of the season … and blokes haven’t played for six weeks if they missed the top eight.

“It’s emotionally and physically too hard.

“What the NRL needs to do is work its schedule out so the Origin doesn’t affect the competition the way it does.

“I think we proven this year that we don’t need 26 rounds to find the top eight teams.”

