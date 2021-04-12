2GB
Government confronted with 15-point challenge to reform aged care

38 mins ago
Jim Wilson
Aged care royal commissionSean Rooney
Article image for Government confronted with 15-point challenge to reform aged care

Aged care advocates have put to the federal government a plan to prevent further tragedy in the sector, in the wake of the Royal Commission.

The Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety made 148 recommendations, but the Australian Aged Care Collaboration (AACC) have highlighted four priorities: human rights, access and choice, workforce, transparency, and sustainability.

AACC spokesperson Sean Rooney explained to Jim Wilson the group’s 15-point plan.

“[It] takes the recommendations of the Royal Commission’s final report and translates it into meaningful actions for the government to deliver in the upcoming Budget.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNews
