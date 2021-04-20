Gotcha! Ray Hadley catches Sandra Sully ‘pinching’ his iconic line

Ray Hadley has outed Channel 10 newsreader Sandra Sully after he noticed she signed off the news last night in an extremely familiar way…

“I’m thinking that she may be a closet listener to the program,” Ray Hadley mused, “and as a result, subconsciously, without realising it, she pinched that from me, which I started doing in 1992.”

Ray has been trying to track Sandra down so she can explain herself, but hasn’t had any luck so far.

Image: Getty/Scott Ehler